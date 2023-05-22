Hollywood legend Ray Stevenson has unexpectedly died at the age of 58, just days before his birthday. The Irish actor - best known for his roles in the Star Wars movies and in the Thor film - passed away on Sunday, his rep has revealed.

His most recent roles included appearing in the 2022 comedy film Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday, where he starred alongside Scott Adkins.

So far, no cause of death has been revealed. However, a number of fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star.

One person said: "Oh damn, just saw the news about Ray Stevenson, what a tragedy."

A second person added: "I'm gonna watch Punisher: Warzone today in his memory. RIP Ray Stevenson."

A third person wrote: "OMG, incredibly sad to hear that Ray Stevenson who played Blackbeard in #BlackSails has passed away at the age of 59."

Stevenson made his film debut in the 1998 film The Theory of Flight. He had a minor role alongside Helena Bonham Carter.