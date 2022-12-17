It’s bad news for travellers looking to head to Europe on Boxing Day, as Eurostar have confirmed that they will be cancelling all 43 journeys from London due to the current RMT industrial action taking place. All routes to Amsterdam , Brussels , Paris and London are affected by Eurostar’s decision.

The decision, which Eurostar has blamed on “the High Speed One line between London and the Channel Tunnel at Folkestone [being] on a track where Network Rail operates the signalling,” now leaves over 20,000 passengers having to make alternative travel plans, The Independent estimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bertrand Gosselin, chief operations officer at Eurostar, said: “We know how important it is for our customers to be able to travel at this time of year, and as a business we always prioritise all services running over the festive period.”

“We have left no stone unturned in our efforts to be granted access to the UK high-speed line on Boxing Day – as we have been on every other RMT strike day this year – and made it absolutely clear the impact this will have on those who were booked to travel.”

Most Popular

An unnamed RMT spokesperson said: “Eurostar has been kept running on every other day Network Rail workers have been on strike. This is a decision which Network Rail bosses are wholly responsible for.” However, Network Rail have disagreed with the RMT’s response, claiming: “The only reason Eurostar aren’t able to run on Boxing Day is because the RMT chose to strike on that day and cause as much Christmas misery as it could.”