Professional matchmaker Paul C Brunson shares 5 top tips for reducing family rows

Shutterstock

AI-enabled technology will make families more harmonious by preventing domestic discord before it happens, according to a relationship expert.

Artificial intelligence can handle many of the household tasks which often cause tensions to mount, says Paul C Brunson.

The professional matchmaker, author and life coach - who co-hosts Celebs Go Dating and Married at First Sight UK – says common flashpoints such as leaving lights on, can be eliminated through AI-enabled tech, which allows you to view a 3D map of your home and control your connected devices from your phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, there are fridges which can manage ‘use by dates’ - negating debates about food going off - and tech which can even undertake chores like vacuuming.

His insight follows research of 2,000 people who live with others found people typically have two disagreements a day lasting roughly three minutes each - adding up to 45 minutes per week, 39 hours per year. That’s the equivalent of 26 football matches.

The study, commissioned to mark the launch of Samsung UK’s new campaign: ‘You and AI. As One’ which shows their AI-enabled products working in unison to bring balance to modern family life – helping families with their everyday chores.

The top family stressors which make eyes’ roll include not turning lights off (28 per cent), slacking on chores (24 per cent), and the classic 'leaving things on the floor' (23 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embracing AI more widely

But despite these ingredients for frayed nerves, only eight per cent said they have utilised AI to help them with tasks around the home.

One in four think AI could be the peacekeeper in their household squabbles and would help reduce the number of disagreements they had with others in their home.

Turning off lights (19 per cent), devices which can control energy usage (17 per cent) and fridges that warn about expiring food (15 per cent) are the top tech developments people think could help reduce tensions.

Paul C Brunson said the rise in AI-enabled tech should be embraced more widely – and could lead to happier households as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Household arguments are a normal part of everyday life. But I think we can all agree that it’d be best to reduce or avoid them where possible.

“Having open and honest communication is key, and can be helped by having regular family meetings to air our feelings.

“But the rise in AI tech could be revolutionary in ending disagreements – at the minute, it’s such an underutilised tool.”

The poll found 87 per cent agreed their tiffs are trivial, whilst 65 per cent agreed the occasional spirited debate was needed to clear the air every now and then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a quarter (28 per cent) pointed the finger at their partner for disputes, while 26 per cent admitted they were the main troublemakers.

And 36 per cent proudly declared themselves as household peacekeeper – and just 17 per cent said it was their partner, according to the OnePoll figures.

Common flashpoints such as leaving lights on, can be eliminated through AI-enabled tech says professional matchmaker Paul C Brunson | Shutterstock

Extra pair of hands

Brunson added: “AI is not only giving us back valuable time in our day, but essentially giving us peace of mind and less tension in the household.”

Deborah Honig, of Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland said: “AI-powered products are designed to work in harmony with you and your family, lending a helping hand when you need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s like having an extra pair of hands to vacuum the floor after a morning of wonderfully messy play.

“The pace of modern life is often fast and furious.”

Paul C Brunson’s top five tips for reducing family rows

1. Being open and having family meetings allows people to address any recurring issues. Family meetings also give you time to figure out solutions together. Make sure everyone is heard, as that’s critical in ensuring buy-in moving forward.

2. Taking the guesswork out of responsibility makes it impossible for there to be any confusion. Things like chore charts are a great visual cue and encourage people to do their fair share. Rotating chores also helps avoid boredom.

3. Get to know each other better. For example, by cooking dinner together the main chef of the house can teach some of their skills to other family members. It can also help show them why a pile of dirty dishes in the sink or a dishwasher full of clean utensils can make a normally fun activity into something more frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Discussing squabbles outside the home in a neutral setting can reduce emotional intensity and keep the conversation objective and respectful. This is very helpful if you’re running into repeated conflict with a specific family member.