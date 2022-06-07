Paw Patrol Live returns to the UK with 'Race to the Rescue'

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”, featuring the world’s favourite pups, has confirmed that it will return to the UK in 2022 with 17 dates in the UK, starting in Aberdeen on 26 July 2022.
Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon, “Race To the Rescue” is an action-packed musical adventure. Tickets are available now via www.pawpatrollive.co.uk
The 2022 Tour
The 2022 tour of PAW Patrol Live! “Race To the Rescue” will play Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Hull, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Nottingham, Plymouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Bournemouth, Brighton and London.
“Race to the Rescue”, shows that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork.
The show includes two acts and an intermission. It engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.
“After such a devastating two years for theatrical shows worldwide, we are thrilled that our heroic pups will finally be returning to stages across the UK in 2022. PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” will once again deliver a memorable family experience.” said Thomas Kingsley, Director, Nickelodeon Experience.
“PAW Patrol continues to be one of our most cherished shows with young children and families, and we are incredibly excited to tour this live show across the UK in 2022.
FULL 2022 TOUR DATES
Tues 26 July Aberdeen P&J Live
Fri 29 July Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Sun 31 July Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Wed 3 Aug Edinburgh Playhouse
Fri 5 Aug Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sun 7 Aug Hull Bonus Arena
Wed 10 Aug Leeds First Direct Arena
Fri 12 Aug Sheffield Arena
Mon 15 Aug Manchester O2 Apollo
Wed 17 Aug Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Sat 20 Aug Plymouth Pavilions
Tues 23 Aug Birmingham Utilita Arena
Thurs 25 Aug Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Sat 27 Aug Cheltenham The Centaur
Tues 30 Aug Bournemouth BIC
Thurs 1 Sep Brighton Centre
Sat 3 Sep London SSE Arena Wembley
Information and tickets are available now via www.pawpatrollive.co.uk.