Fans who are still grieving the late Paul O’Grady will once again be moved to tears in a new emotional episode of the animal lover’s show Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, set to air next week.

O’Grady left fans devastated when he ‘unexpectedly’ died on March 28. In the upcoming episode, which was filmed last year, he helps nurse Newfoundland Peggy back to health after an operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite desperately wanting to adopt Peggy after striking up a close relationship with her, the 67-year-old sadly declared that there was simply “no room at the inn” due to his many canine companions.

Paul had already adopted several dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where the series is set, including Chihuahua-Jack Russell cross Eddie, Shih Tzu Boycie, Maltese Conchita, mongrels Arfur and Nancy, and a dachshund called Sausage.

Most Popular

Peggy underwent a three-and-a-half hour operation at the Royal Veterinary College to repair her back legs. That was just the beginning, as she then had to endure eight weeks of physio, hydrotherapy and assisted walks in a supported harness before she could be rehomed.

Speaking to Peggy, Paul says: “Oh dear, I wish I was ready for you, Peggy, but I am afraid I can’t do it this time, there is just no room at the inn. Peggy, it’s been a real privilege meeting you, it’s not every day you get to meet a special dog like you. You are very beautiful. It’s been lovely knowing you, take it easy, Peggy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The working class has taken a real battering over the past few decades, so much so that you can barely see them. But I have spoken to lots of cab drivers and shop keepers, for instance, who work 14 hours a day and are proud to be called working class.”