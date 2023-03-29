Comedian and TV presenter Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67. The news of his death was confirmed in a statement from his husband, Andre Portasio.

Mr O’Grady, who was from Birkenhead on Merseyside, had been a familiar face on television screens for decades, both as himself and as his drag act persona Lily Savage during the 1990s. Later in his career he became known for presenting shows which showcased his love for dogs.

Mr Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening (Tuesday March 28). He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Tributes from Mr O’Grady’s fellow presenter from the TV world have flooded in since the news. ITV presenter Lorrane Kelly said: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man.”

Paul O'Grady with the award for Factual Entertainment Programme during the National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on January 22, 2019