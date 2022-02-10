Pal-entines at La Bodega Leeds | Monday 14 February
Switch up your Valentine’s Day this year and choose mates over dates with La Bodega and Sairen Rum.
Leeds’s favourite underground Spanish bar La Bodgea is throwing a party for those who don't have romantic dinner dates on the agenda.
On Monday 14 February, La Bodgea will host you and your amigos for a night of delicious tapas and refreshing cocktails.
Think speed-dating, but for friends, giving you the chance to meet people IRL. Furthermore, La Bodega will provide a complimentary welcome drink specially designed by Sairen Rum. This is included in your ticket (£7 per person) to get the chat flowing.
The aim of the game is simple - get to know someone new! No rules are set, just approach one or more people. This can be done on your own or in a group for a chat.
Make as many connections as possible, made even easier with numbered badges for all attendees and a free bottomless brunch prize for most connections made. From 9pm music gets louder and you can keep vibing until close - the perfect end to a night of celebrating friendly amore!
Monday 14 February 2022
7-11pm
La Bodega Leeds, Park Cross Street, Leeds, LS1 2QH
Limited tickets available - £7 per person