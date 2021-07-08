Paddy McGuinness revealed as new host of A Question of Sport - plus two new captains

Paddy McGuiness will take over from former presenter Sue Barker (Photo: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images/BBC)

Paddy McGuinness is the new host of A Question Of Sport, the BBC has announced.

The TV presenter takes over from Sue Barker, who had fronted the long-running quiz show for 24 years before her final episode was broadcast in May.

Two new captains

McGuinness will be joined by new team captains Sam Quek – the Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player – and Ugo Monye, England and Lions rugby star.

The new-look show will retain A Question Of Sport’s most popular challenges and rounds, the BBC said, but will also introduce some new elements to the format.

McGuinness, Quek and Monye will begin filming for the new series during the summer and the show will return later in the year to BBC One.

‘This is an honour’

Top Gear presenter McGuinness said: “I love the fiercely competitive nature of sports stars coupled with having a laugh.

“That’s why A Question Of Sport has always been one of my favourite shows and having been weaned on it from an early age, this is an honour and opportunity I’m certainly not taking lightly.”

McGuinness, 47, said he grew up watching the programme when it was hosted by David Vine and later by David Coleman, but it was Barker, 65, who “made this show her own”.

He added: “She will always be A Question Of Sport icon, but I’ll try my best to stamp my own mark on it.”

‘This really is my dream job’

Quek, 32, and Monye, 38, are taking over from outgoing team captains Phil Tufnell, 55, and 48-year-old Matt Dawson.

Quek, who won gold at the 2016 Olympics, said: “This really is my dream job. I’ve watched A Question Of Sport since I was a little girl and my ambition to appear on the show came true five years ago – but I never thought that I would one day be a captain. And the first female captain in the show’s 50-year history too.”

Monye added: “It’s an incredible honour to be selected as A Question Of Sport’s team captain. It’s a show I have watched my entire life, so to be named as a captain is truly humbling.”