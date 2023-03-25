The Boat Race is back again this year for one of Britain’s biggest sporting events. The race will kick off on Sunday (March 26), 194 years after the first showdown between the two rival universities.

Reigning champions Oxford have claimed 13 wins for their men’s team since 2000, while Cambridge have only won the race nine times in the last 13 years. However, the longest consecutive streak for either side is just three wins.

The women’s race saw a streak of dominance for Oxford between 2000-2016 but this soon came to an end as Cambridge have won the last five races. In 2020, both races were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The side-by-side rowing events take place on the 4.2-mile (6.8 km) Championship Course on the River Thames in south-west London. It starts downstream of Putney Bridge, passing under Hammersmith Bridge and Barnes Bridge, before finishing just before Chiswick Bridge in Mortlake. The timings for both races are based on the tides to allow teams the best possible chance of recording fast times.

But what time will the race start and how can you watch the event on TV? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Boat Race?

Both the women’s and men’s races will take place on Sunday (March 26). Each race will last around 20 minutes, beginning at the approximate times:

The 77th Women’s Boat Race: 4pm

The 168th Men’s Boat Race: 5pm

Oxford & Cambridge boat race: How to watch on TV and live stream

