Late Olivia Newton-John is to be honoured with a comic by TidalWave comics to commemorate her life.

The comic, which is released now in time forwhat would be the actress’ 74th birthday on 26 September, is a biography as part of their Tribute series.

Olivia Newton-John passed away earlier this year at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer, with which she had battled three times in her life.

The British-Australian actress and musician, most well known for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 musical Grease, found fame in every aspect of entertainment. And aside from acting she released several platinum albums and sold more than 100 million copies.

TidalWave’s Olivia Newton-John comic

The comic is written by Sandra C. Ruckdeschel and illustrated by Alessandro Miracolo and Pablo Martinena. An epilogue has been written by Michael Frizel.

Newton-John collaborated with TidalWave for a comic book years ago, and TidalWave Comics publisher Darren G. Davis has said: "[She] gave us her insight and exclusive info which we have used in this issue as well.

"She was amazing and inspiring to work with."

“The Tribute line of comic books tells the stories of the classic entertainers that have passed on. It is a way for us to honor these people who have made a difference in the world.”

Writer Sandra C. Ruckdeschel said: “Writing this comic book about Olivia Newton-John was a dream come true for me! I grew up idolizing Olivia as a child and I still do as adult! She is the epitome of grace, kindness, and love. Researching her life story for this comic was not even work, it was pure joy! And having the opportunity to create a story and images to express who she is to the world was an honor.”

The comic book is available as a softback and a hardcover as well as digitally, and there are two different covers available at Comic Flea Market. And parts of the profits from the comic book will be donated to global medicine research foundation ONJ Foundation.

TidalWave Comics are not new to tributes, and has previously released several comic series on major celebrities; such as Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton and Prince.