New livery for LNER intercity 225 fleet as part of essential maintenance

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), as part of essential maintenance work, has unveiled a new anddistinctive livery for its InterCity 225 fleet.

The distinctive design features LNER’s trademark colours of red, oxblood, grey and white, along with itsiconic logo, bringing a new look to the trains while also giving a nod to its proud past.

Work on the first locomotive and coaches to carry the new livery has been completed at Wabtec’sDoncaster works as part of a scheduled essential maintenance programme. The fleet, leased fromEversholt Rail, will receive a full repaint and rebrand during the coming months as the rolling stock isbrought in for maintenance.

John Doughty, Director of Engineering at LNER, said: “The new livery is not only essential for the upkeepof the fleet but also brings it into the LNER family.

The livery was inspired in part by the popularity of the original InterCity 225 design, andwe’ve kept the sharp lines and red and white stripes famously associated with the trains which have aplace in the hearts of many people.”