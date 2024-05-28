NatWest app: online banking outage with users unable to log into accounts - when will it be fixed?
According to DownDetector.co.uk, customers began reporting issue with the bank’s mobile app just after 5am. Those attempting to log into their account have been hit with an error page.
NatWest has told user on X (formerly Twitter) that they are aware of the issues. The bank said in an update: “We’re aware that customers currently aren’t able to access their app or online banking. We’ve reported this internally and it’s currently being looked into by our tech team. We’re hoping this will be resolved as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience.”
The bank added that it was being dealt with as the “highest priority”. However, there is currently no timescale for when the app will be up and running again.
