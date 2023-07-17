News you can trust since 1855
National Lottery: Winning numbers from National Lottery draw with huge £7.5m jackpot

The all important numbers for a whopping £7.5m National Lottery jackpot are in.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read

National Lottery players are being urged to check their ticket numbers after a draw for a huge £7.5million jackpot. The draw took place on Saturday, July 15.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

The National Lottery draw takes place at 8pm every Wednesday and at 7:45pm every Saturday. It costs £2 per play and you can purchase tickets online every day from 6am till 11pm as well as in participating stores.

To play you’ll need to pick six numbers from 1 to 59, or if you don’t feel like choosing your own you can also opt for a Lucky Dip instead, where the numbers will be randomly selected for you.

    National Lottery: Winning numbers for Saturday, July 15 

    The winning National Lottery Lotto numbers for Saturday, July 15 are: 10, 11, 37, 45, 46, 58 and the Bonus Ball is 30.

