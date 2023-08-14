National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as a player who entered the Euromillions Millionaire Maker draw on July 28 won £1,000,000. The player has yet to come forward with their ticket, but National Lottery has now revealed the location where it was bought.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.

"Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner."

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline on January 24, 2024, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

National Lottery: Location and numbers of winning code