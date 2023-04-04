The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have announced the four astronauts who will take part in their next Moon mission. This mission is due to take place in 2024.

The mission will see the four astronauts go around the Moon on board Artemis II. This is the first crewed mission on NASA’s path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to NASA the flight, set to build upon the successful uncrewed Artemis I mission completed in December, will set the stage for the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon through the Artemis program, paving the way for future for long-term human exploration missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars. This is the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration approach.

The mission is set to be a 10 day flight test, and will be the first mission to within the Moon’s vicinity in half a century. Here are the four astronauts who will be part of the landmark trip.

Most Popular

Who are the four astronauts taking part in the Artemis II flight?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NSAS administrator Bill Nelson said: “The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity’s crew.

Official crew portrait for Artemis II, from left: NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen. PHOTOGRAPHER: Josh Valcarcel