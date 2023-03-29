McDonald’s brings back fan favourite breakfast item for limited time only

McDonald’s lovers are in for a treat as the fast-food chain has brought back a fan favourite this week. For a limited time only, customers will be able to get their hands on a much-loved breakfast item.

McDonalds has announced it has brought back the Mighty McMuffin. McDonald’s fans loved the new breakfast addition when it was first brought to menus at Christmas in 2022.

But now three months later, McDonalds has brought it back. The Mighty McMuffin is filled with sausage, egg, bacon, cheese, and ketchup or brown sauce. It will be available at McDonalds’ branches from March 29.

McDonald’s fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement at the return of the breakfast item. One person wrote: “McDonalds breakfast menu is so good and it’s a crime that they make me wake up before 10:30 for a mighty McMuffin.”

Fans have called for the item to return, with one person in January tweeting: "We want the Mighty McMuffin back!!!!!" and another adding: "The mighty McMuffin is amazing."

