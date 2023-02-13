News you can trust since 1855
Michael McIntyre Macnificent tour: Comedian announces world tour - how to get tickets and full list of dates

Comedian Michael McIntyre has officially announced the Macnificent world tour with shows taking place across the UK.

By Sam Johnson
3 hours ago - 2 min read

Michael McIntyre will be taking his ‘Macnificent’ show to venues across the UK as well as Europe and America. The tour will kick off in September 2023 and will run until the summer of 2024.

During the tour, the comedian will stop off at Bristol, Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds, Swansea, Cardiff, Plymouth, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Liverpool, Hull, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Birmingham and Belfast.

Outside the UK, McIntyre will travel to America, Norway, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Friday, February 17.

Michael McIntyre Macnificent tour ticket information

    Tickets for the Michael McIntyre Macnificent tour are set to go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 17. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster. Fans of the comedian can sign up to a mailing list to get access to a pre sale from Wednesday, February 15.

    Michael McIntyre UK tour dates

    September 6 2023- Bristol, Hippodrome

    September 7 2023 - Bristol, Hippodrome

    September 8 2023 - Bristol, Hippodrome

    October 12 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

    October 13 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

    October 14 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

    October 27 2023 - Brighton Centre

    October 28 2023 - Brighton Centre

    October 29 2023 - Brighton Centre

    November 25 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

    December 1 2023 - Swansea Arena

    December 2 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

    December 3 2023- Cardiff International Arena

    February 23 2024 - Plymouth Pavilions

    February 24 2024 - Plymouth Pavilions

    March 8 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

    March 9 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

    March 16 2024 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

    March 22 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena

    March 23 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena

    April 5 2024 - London, The O2

    April 6 2024 - London, The O2

    April 12 2024 - London, The O2

    April 13 2024 - London, The O2

    April 20 2024 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

    April 26 2024 - Hull, Bonus Arena

    April 27 2024 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Michael McIntyre’s Big Show returns on Saturday, January 14 after a three-year hiatus.
