McVities have announced it will be bringing back one of its most popular products after it was discontinued nearly 20 years ago. The white chocolate digestive was last on shelves as a limited edition biscuit back in 2005.

Aslı Özen Turhan, chief marketing officer of McVities’ parent company Pladis, said: “Our customers have been asking for white chocolate digestives for a while and we’re excited to finally bring them to the shelves.

“Knowing how much people love white chocolate and having new sweet treats to try, we couldn’t wait to make this highly anticipated addition to the digestives family.”

The fan favourite biscuit - which features a digestive base covered in white chocolate - is available to purchase now in Sainsburys but customers can expect to see it in Co-op, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and more soon. A pack of 15 white chocolate digestives will retail for £1.89.

McVities also brought another fan favourite back into circulation earlier this year. One avid shopper spotted Happy Faces on Asda shelves, despite the product being axed around 2015.