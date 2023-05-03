May the fourth: the best comics to read this Star Wars Day including Tales of the Jedi and Han Solo
Get more of your favourite Star Wars characters like Han Solo this Star Wars day, and May the fourth be with you…
May the fourth is officially here, and fans across the galaxy are gearing up to celebrate their favourite space opera franchise. Whether it’s rewatching their favourite film or taking on their friends in a lightsaber battle, millions are expected to join in the fun.
If you’re the ultimate fan desperate for new stories and adventures this Star Wars Day, RT Book Reviews have you covered with their breakdown of ten comics that fans must read.
While the movies are undoubtedly the core of the Star Wars universe, the franchise’s ever-expanding four-colour universe has had a significant impact on George Lucas’ creation. As fans prepare to dive into the latest adventures set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars comics have helped to shape and define the mythology of that galaxy far, far away.
RT Book Reviews founder Anna Davis has compiled a list of the ten must-read Star Wars comics that no SW fanatic should miss, saying: "It’s impossible to deny the impact that the Star Wars comics have had on the overall mythology of the franchise," says Davis. "From exploring the backstories of beloved characters to introducing new ones, these comics have added an extra layer of depth and richness to the Star Wars universe that fans can’t get enough of."
Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, there’s sure to be a story that will capture your imagination and leave you wanting more. So, without further ado, here are the top ten Star Wars comics that every fan should read.
10 comic books to read this May 4th
- Star Wars: Darth Vader (2015) – Written by Kieron Gillen and illustrated by Salvador Larroca, this comic series explores the origins of one of the most iconic villains in movie history.
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2006) – Written by John Jackson Miller and illustrated by Brian Ching, this comic series is set thousands of years before the events of the Star Wars movies and follows a group of Jedi in training as they navigate a galaxy on the brink of war.
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) – Written by Henry Gilroy and illustrated by Scott Hepburn, this comic series expands on the animated TV series of the same name and follows the Jedi as they battle the Separatists in the Clone Wars.
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016) – Written by Kieron Gillen and illustrated by Kev Walker, this comic series introduces readers to a new character in the Star Wars universe: the rogue archaeologist Doctor Aphra.
- Star Wars: Dark Empire (1991) – Written by Tom Veitch and illustrated by Cam Kennedy, this comic series takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi and explores what would happen if the Empire rose again.
- Star Wars: Legacy (2006) – Written by John Ostrander and illustrated by Jan Duursema, this comic series is set 130 years after the events of the original trilogy and follows the adventures of Cade Skywalker, a descendant of Luke Skywalker.
- Star Wars: The Old Republic (2010) – Written by Rob Chestney and illustrated by Alex Sanchez, this comic series is set in the same time period as the popular MMORPG of the same name and explores the conflict between the Jedi and the Sith.
- Star Wars: Han Solo (2016) – Written by Marjorie Liu and illustrated by Mark Brooks, this comic series delves into the backstory of one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe.
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (1993) – Written by Tom Veitch and illustrated by Chris Gossett, this comic series is set 4,000 years before the events of the movies and explores the early history of the Jedi.
- Star Wars: The High Republic (2021) – Written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Ario Anindito, this comic series is set 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace and explores a new era in the Star Wars universe.