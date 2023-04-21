News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
29 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
5 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
6 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
7 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert

Marks & Spencer’s new crisp flavour in tribute to King Charles’ coronation

M&S combine a classic flavour in their new crisps.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read

Marks & Spencer has released a new royal-themed snack in honour of King Charles’ upcoming coronation. Shoppers can pick up a bag of the limited edition coronation chicken flavoured crisps in M&S stores up and down the country.

The supermarket’s new crisp offering will showcase the familiar coronation chicken flavours, which was a signature dish upon the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning in 1953. The dish’s flavours come from its creamy curry sauce, which shoppers will now be able to enjoy in crisp form thanks to the retailer’s new release.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M&S’ new coronation item comes after the chosen recipe for King Charles’ big day was revealed on Monday, April 17. At the time, it was confirmed that a quiche would be the official food of the upcoming coronation.

The royal-themed crisp will be available in stores nationwide, with shoppers able to locate them in the food hall area of its stores. Customers can find their nearest spot using the list of stores on the supermarket’s website.

Most Popular

    M&S are yet to confirm how long they will be available in stores for, however the limited edition coronation chicken crisps hit stores on Thursday, April 20.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Those wanting to have a coronation-themed picnic with the new crisp flavour can also buy them in a specially curated hamper. Filled with a range of snacks and decorations, the hand cooked potato crisps are just one of the many foods available.

    The coronation celebration hamper is priced at £120 and will be available for delivery from the supermarket’s online store from May 4.

    Related topics:M&SSupermarketKing Charles