Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

An emergency incident at a Milton Keynes bakery factory has ended in tragedy with the death of a 61-year-old man. Two construction workers were working inside the Lantmännen Unibake building, near Costco at Kingston, on Monday (October 9) lunchtime when the tragedy struck.

In a statement, the company said the specialist contractors were undertaking a planned refurbishment of a baking line prover inside the bakery when they reportedly fell 20ft into the machine. Tragically, one of them died.

Efforts were made to help them before road ambulances, the air ambulance, police and fire engines arrived. Both men were critically injured and police have confirmed that one of them, aged 61, has died. His colleague, also in his 60s, is receiving treatment for serious injuries at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Wendy Smith, Managing Director, Lantmännen Unibake, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible accident, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected and their families. We are offering support to all employees across the business affected by this.

“We are working closely with all parties including the Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).”