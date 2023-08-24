A man in his 40s has died at Britain’s biggest outdoor waterpark. Emergency services rushed to Splashdown Quaywest in Paignton, Devon after a man suffered a ‘medical incident’.

Devon and Cornwall Police said that the next of kin of the man, who is believed to be from Bristol, have been informed of the death. The Mirror reports that the incident occurred around midday on Wednesday (August 23).

A police spokesman said: “Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service just after midday on Wednesday, August 23. They were at Splashdown Waterpark in Goodrington, Paignton, responding to reports of a man having suffered a suspected medical episode on site.

“Despite the best efforts of those at the scene the man, in his 40s and from the Bristol area, later died. His next of kin have been informed and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”

A park spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident at Splashdown Quaywest waterpark at approximately 12.15pm today. The person concerned is receiving medical attention from paramedics. We do not have any further details at present, but we have taken the decision to close the waterpark today.

“Until we have any information to release having conducted and consulted with any of the necessary authorities we would appreciate being left to deal with an unfolding situation and respect the privacy of the individual concerned and their family.

“We recognise this incident may have caused some upset amongst our visitors and apologise for any distress this may have caused, however, in an emergency the safety and well being of the person concerned was paramount due to the seriousness of the situation that presented itself.