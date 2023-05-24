Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

Love Island will finally return to our screens with a brand new summer series next month, ITV has confirmed. This will be the tenth season of the show and it will see a brand new cast of islanders take to the iconic villa in Mallorca.

The ITV2 series will see Maya Jama make her return as host presiding over all of the Villa action, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Returning to ITVX and ITV2 in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings.

“From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love. More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut. Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.”

Along with the return of Love Island comes the return of Love Island: After Sun with Maya Jama as well as podcast Love Island: The Morning After with Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polak. So, when will Love Island’s latest series start? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island

Love Island 2023 summer series start date

The show is scheduled to kick off its tenth series on Monday June 5 at 9pm.

How to watch Love Island

Love Island will once again air on ITV2 and episodes will be available to watch on ITVX.

