This year’s Love Island contestants faced a dramatic re-coupling in last night’s episode (June 9), with Molly and Mitchel making it through despite their relationship woes. As the girls chose whether they’d like to stick with their original partner or re-couple, George Fensom was dumped from the villa after failing to secure a strong connection.

In the episode, Molly and Mitchel hashed out the issues in their five-day-old relationship as they spoke about whether they were fully committed to each other. Molly then admitted she is not closed off when it comes to getting to know other boys.

Mitchel replied: “I don’t want to give you the energy I think you deserve when you’re not going to give me any reciprocation back. I’d rather let you do your thing.”

Molly was then reduced to tears following the emotional conversation as she spoke to the girls about her true feelings. Mitchel then pulled Jess for a chat to talk about the conversation. He told the London aesthetics practitioner: “She don’t deserve the energy I give her, I’d rather switch off.” To which Jess replies: “I think she’s playing a bit of a game. I think she’s being a boy in this.”

Later on in the episode, Mitchel received a text which read: “Islanders, tonight there will be a re-coupling. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from Island immediately.”

As the episode progressed, the Islanders gathered around the iconic Love Island firepit for the first dumping on the series. As the girls chose which boy they’d like to couple up with, Molly decided to stick with Mitchel instead of re-coupling with a new boy.

Molly and Mitchel stuck together during the latest re-coupling despite their relationship woes

It was then down to new bombshell Whitney to choose whether she’d like to couple up with Mehdi or George. As she explained her blossoming romance with Frenchman Mehdi, George was soon the last Islander standing, meaning he was the first contestant of the 2023 summer series to be dumped.

After learning the news, Bedford-born George embraced his fellow Islanders, telling them: “On a serious note, I’ll never forget any of you. A s**t decision was gonna have to be made regardless – one of us was going to go anyway. It’s just one of them situations where it was unfortunately me.”

Here’s a look at the current couples of Love Island 2023:

Love Island 2023 couples