Lounge Underwear to open 6 physical shops in UK first - including flagship London Westfield White City store
The retailer has announced plans to open six stores in the UK over the next 12 months
Lounge Underwear is set to open its first bricks-and-mortar physical store in just over a month after announcing ambitious expansion plans. The online lingerie retailer has said it will be opening eight stores in the next 12 months - with the first opening at London’s Westfield White City in September.
Lounge Underwear will then open six more locations across the UK and one in Germany. The stores - between 2,000 and 3,000sq ft- will be fitted with click-and-collect and home delivery capabilities for a service-led experience. The shops will stock lingerie, loungewear, nightwear and swimwear in sizes ranging from 30A/XS to 40G/3XL.
Lounge Underwear co-founder Daniel Marsden told the Drapers the stores will target locations with “huge natural footfall”, such as shopping centres and high streets, to build a “national presence” in the UK.
He said: “We will still try to nail the major flagship in [international] countries we trade in, but it was important for us to make our brand accessible to as much of the [UK] as possible first.”
The move to physical Lounge Underwear stores comes after a series of successful pop-up stores last year across major UK cities including Manchester, and Covent Garden in London.