LNER offers free UK travel for stranded British Airways customers

LNER is offering free travel to customers

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is inviting British Airways customers who have had their journeys impacted by cancellations this weekend to travel on their rail services for free.

On Monday 28th February and Tuesday 1st March, British Airways customers who have had their flights cancelled up to 23:59 on Monday 28 February can attend any station that LNER serves.

They can present their cancelled airline ticket as proof for carriage on LNER’s standard class services. Alternatively, they can contact the LNER Customer Support Centre on 03457 225 333.

LNER reinstated a full timetable on Monday 14th February and offers frequent services on the East Coast Mainline, connecting destinations including London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness. Customers can travel between London and Edinburgh in a little over four hours.