A podium used by former prime minister Liz Truss, which has been likened to the game Jenga, cost the taxpayer £4,175, it has emerged. The podium was specially made for the PM who following just 49 days in power became the shortest serving prime minister in UK history.

Through a Freedom of Information request, it has been revealed that the cost of the pricey podium came from the public purse. The famous furniture, purchased amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, was also only used on a handful of occasions.

Its first outing came when the PM made a public address following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The slightly unusual looking lectern was also rolled out when Liz Truss addressed the nation following her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng dismissal from his post.

Its final appearance came at the very end of her premiership. This was of course when she resigned following intense pressure as the mini-budget continued to send shockwaves through the financial markets.

Following her resignation, Liz Truss said she would remain committed as a back bench MP and will run in the next general election.

