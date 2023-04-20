Two new presenters are joining the hit talk radio station LBC this spring. Colin Brazier and Clare Foges will be the station’s new voices, leading important conversations for thousands of listeners from across the UK.

Brazier and Foges will join LBC’s list of presenters which includes Nick Ferrari, Andrew Marr, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Tom Swarbrick, Iain Dale, David Lammy and Rachel Johnson.

Colin is set host the station’s popular overnight programme from 10pm to 1am. He has a wealth of journalism experience under his belt, having previously worked for Sky News between 1997 and 2021 and GB News for a year in 2021.

Colin Brazier said: “I’m incredibly chuffed to be joining a station that has redefined speech radio in recent years and spearheaded opinion-led broadcasting. LBC is now an indispensable part of the national conversation both on radio and in vision. It’s a privilege to be involved.”

Accomplished author and columnist Clare Foges will present her own Saturday afternoon programme on LBC from 4pm to 7pm. She has written countless articles for The Times and was previously chief speechwriter in 10 Downing Street for David Cameron.

Clare Foges said: “A decade ago, I began working in radio and was dreaming of hosting a show on LBC, so to say I’m delighted is an understatement. What I love about the station is that the listeners and callers are firmly centre stage. It always makes for a fascinating conversation, and I can’t wait to join it.”

