After months of speculation and rumours, YouTube sensation KSI's next boxing match has been finally confirmed - and 'The Nightmare' will face off against Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury.

The event, which will be organised by Misfits Events and broadcast on DAZN, will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on 14 October. Logan Paul has also been confirmed as the main event, but his opponent is yet to be named.

KSI - real name Olajide Olatunji - will take on Fury in a bout not sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC). This means it will not be recognised as a professional boxing fight nor will it affect Fury's record.

Tommy Fury, younger brother of former world champion boxer Tyson Fury, called the fight "easy money" when he said: "All that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep. I'll do that inside four rounds."

Responding to the comments, KSI promised to: "silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance in the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene".

Fellow YouTuber and PRIME co-owner Logan Paul has also been confirmed to fight on the DAZN main card - Credit: Getty

Fury is unbeaten in his nine professional fights, winning four by knockouts. He recently went all the way with influencer Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February, winning by split decision.

While KSI is no stranger to the squared circle, having been embroiled in other high-profile influencer match-ups with the likes of Logan Paul, Joe Weller and Alex Wassabi.

How to get tickets to KSI vs Tommy Fury