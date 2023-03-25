King Charles III honours Queen Elizabeth II’s pallbearers for their service to late monarch - full list
The pallbearers who helped carry Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at her state funeral in September 2022 have been recognised in a special honours list.
The pallbearers who carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at her state funeral September 2022 have been recognised in a special honours list. The eight servicemen were recognised in the list by King Charles III alongside a number of royal aides and military personnel for the roles they played during the period of national mourning.
The Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, has also been named. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died in September 2022, aged 96.
At the late Queen’s funeral, eight Grenadier Guards in uniform carried her coffin, draped in the Royal Standard flag, into Westminster Abbey in London. They also carried the lead-lined coffin up the steep steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the Queen’s final resting place.
The eight Grenadier Guards are Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski, Guardsman Fletcher Cox, Guardsman James Patterson, Lance Sergeant Ryan Griffiths, Guardsman Luke Simpson, and Guardsman David Sanderson.
The pallbearers, from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, have been recognised with the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver). The Royal Regiment of Scotland pallbearers who brought the Queen from Balmoral to her lying-in-state at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh received the same honour.
Also included in the Demise Honours list were the Royal Air Force flight crew who transported the Queen’s coffin from Scotland to London, other coffin bearers, and senior government officials.
Full list of King Charles’ Demise Honours Awards
Knight/Dame Grand Cross
- The Right Honourable David George Philip Cholmondeley, The Marquess of Cholmondeley KCVO, lately Lord Great Chamberlain, Royal Household
- The Right Honourable James Hubert Ramsay, The Earl of Dalhousie, lately Lord Steward, Royal Household
Knight/Dame Commander
- Helen Andrea Louise Cross, CVO, lately Diary Secretary to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Philippa de Pass, CVO, lately Lady in Waiting to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Jennifer Susan Gordon Lennox, CVO, lately Lady in Waiting to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Commanders
- Mary Angela Kelly, LVO, Personal Assistant, Advisor and Curator to Queen Elizabeth II
- Sarah Davina Clarke, OBE, Lady Usher of the Black Rod, for services to the Lying-in-State of Queen Elizabeth II
- Lucy Clare D’Orsi, QPM, British Transport Police, for services to the Lying-in-State of Queen Elizabeth II
- Terence Alan Pendry, LVO BEM, lately Stud Groom and Manager, Royal Mews, Windsor Castle
- Simon Nicholas Henry Hayward Knapp, LVO, Veterinary Surgeon, Royal Mews
- The Reverend Canon Dr Joseph John Morrow, CBE, Lord Lyon King of Arms, for services on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Paul Kevin Whybrew, LVO RVM, Page to Queen Elizabeth II
Lieutenants
- Ellen Atkinson, Director, Cabinet Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Jane Sophie Connors, QPM, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Alexander Garty, MVO, for transport services in Scotland on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II
- David Hardcastle, MVO, Operations Lead, Royal Household, for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- James Stephen Hynd, Head of Cabinet, Scottish Government, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II
- Peter William Lee, Director, Cabinet Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Commodore Catherine Jordan, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- The Lady Elizabeth Mary Cecilia Leeming, lately Lady in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II
- Susan Willa Rhodes, lately Lady in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II
- Carol Margaret McCall, OBE, Head of Civil Contingency Communications, Cabinet Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Barry John Mitford, MVO RVM, Page to Queen Elizabeth I
- Clare Louise Sloan, Deputy Director, External Relations, Northern Ireland Office, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II
Members of the Royal Victorian Order
- Lieutenant Commander Jason Allen, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- John McDonald Andrew, Chief Steward, St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, for services to the Lying-at-Rest of Queen Elizabeth II
- Trevor Andrews, OBE, Joint Head of Conferences and Events, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- David William Beck, QPM, Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II
- Lieutenant Colonel David Andrew Barringer, MBE, Royal Corps of Army Music, Army Director of Music, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
- Flight Lieutenant Stephen Frank Bethell, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II
- Elizabeth Sarah Briant, for services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s ponies
- The Reverend Mark Russell Birch, Precentor, Westminster Abbey, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Lieutenant William James Bird, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Bearer Party, Lying-at-Rest in St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh
- Lieutenant Commander Michael Bray, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham, Royal Marines, Royal Marines Principal Director of Music, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Thomas Joseph Callagher, Head of Strategy and Protocol Team, Cabinet Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Major Andrew Roger Chatburn, Assistant Comptroller, Lord Chamberlain’s Office, Royal Household
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Gareth William Chambers, Irish Guards, Army Drum Major, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Captain Amy Victoria Cooper, King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, State Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Scott James Heron Cox, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Bearer Party, Lying-at-Rest in St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh
- Commander Nicola Cripps, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Stewart Ian Drummond, Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II
- Wing Commander William Richard Skeen Essex, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II
- Commander Stephen Elliot, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Major Paul Anthony Fagin, Army Reserve, Staff Officer 2, G5 Ceremonials HQ LONDIST
- Ruth Barbara Fiddis, Visits and Events Manager, Northern Ireland Office, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II
- Captain Iain Alexander Forat, Scots Guards, Ceremonial Drill Instructor, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Anthony Carl Gibson, Scots Guards, Garrison Sergeant Major, Edinburgh Garrison, Lying-at-Rest in St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh
- Master Aircrew Mark Hamer, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II
- Lieutenant Commander Richard Hanks, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Lieutenant Richard Frederick Michael Hobbs, Grenadier Guards, Bearer Party, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Flying Officer James Michael Stewart Hudson, Royal Air Force, Air Bearer Party for Queen Elizabeth II.
- Katherine Anne Jerram, for services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s horses
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Dean Andrew Jones, Grenadier Guards, Bearer Party, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Christopher Clive Mace, Royal Marines, Corps Drum Major Royal Marines, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Warrant Officer David John Martin, Royal Air Force, Air Bearer Party for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Flight Lieutenant Grant Richard Mauldon, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II
- Flight Lieutenant Andrew James McDowell, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II
- Master Aircrew Kenneth Scott Mitchell, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II
- Wing Commander Piers Lawrence Morrell, OBE, Royal Air Force, Royal Air Force Director of Music, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Acting Warrant Officer William Paul Phelan, Royal Air Force, Royal Air Force Drum Major, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Nicholas Paul Reuter, Acting Inspector, Thames Valley Police, Joint Lead Planner, Thames Valley Police, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Lorraine Rossdale, Head of Event Management, Westminster Abbey, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
- Hazel Scott, Private Secretary to the Lady Usher of the Black Rod, for services to the Lying-in-State of Queen Elizabeth II
- Barry Lyndon Jacob Shrubb, RVM, Deputy Head Chauffeur, Royal Mews
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Benjamin Gary Townley, Scots Guards, Ceremonial Drill Instructor, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Iona Wyn Turner, Head of External Communications, Welsh Government, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) Darren Wearing, MBE, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Vivienne Ann Weaver (Vivienne Johnson), Ceremonial Team Leader, Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Royal Victorian Medal (Silver)
- Guardsman Jared Kent Bailey, Grenadier Guards
- Guardsman Wayne Anthony Flint, Grenadier Guards
- Guardsman Fletcher Harry Cox, Grenadier Guards
- Lance Corporal Tony John Flynn, Grenadier Guards
- Guardsman Robert David Gray, Grenadier Guards
- Private Lyle Vincent Foot, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Lance Sergeant Ryan Ronald Griffiths, Grenadier Guards
- Sergeant Thomas Frederick Jenks, King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery
- Bombardier Tara Kelly, King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery
- Private Ryan McEachran McAllister, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Private Cameron Robson McCabe, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Private Kian Meikle, The Royal Regiment of Scotland; Bearer Party
- Lance Bombardier Daniel Paul Morton, King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery
- Corporal Robbie William Morton, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Lance Sergeant Elias Jake Orlowski, Grenadier Guards
- Guardsman James Robert Patterson, Grenadier Guards
- Private Ryan Robert Ritchie, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Guardsman David John Sanderson, Grenadier Guards
- Guardsman Luke John Simpson, Grenadier Guards
- Private Tom Penman Sinclair, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Gunner Rosie Grace Smith, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lance Corporal Jonathan Stevenson, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Private Graeme David Thomson, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Private Peni Vuiyale Tubuna, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Lance Sergeant Alexander Turner, Grenadier Guards