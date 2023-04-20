Prince William will play a key role at King Charles’ coronation ceremony. Along with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the pair will “swear their fealty" after King Charles is crowned inside Westminster Abbey.

Details revealed in the coronation’s official souvenir programme state that King Charles "receives the Homage from the Archbishop of Canterbury, and The Prince of Wales, who swear their fealty, and the Benediction, consisting of prayers publicly affirmed by the congregation". Prince William is set to prepare for his role by taking part in rehearsals of the coronation in the lead up to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally, Royal Dukes pay homage to the monarch by kneeling, touching the crown and kissing the sovereign’s right cheek. It’s currently unclear if any other dukes, including the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will be joining Prince William in the role.

On the day of the coronation, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel in special carriages from Buckingham Palace, along the Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey. King Charles will then be crowned King inside Westminster Abbey.

Most Popular

Prince William is set for an 'active' role in King Charles' coronation in May (Pic:Getty)

When is the coronation of King Charles III

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad