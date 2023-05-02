As part of the King’s coronation concert, the Lighting up the Nation live sequence will see the country unite in celebration, as the UK “comes to life like never before” with projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations. Light-up moments in ten iconic locations including Blackpool, Sheffield, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Gateshead, Cornwall, Belfast, and some surprise locations, will form the centrepiece of the event being broadcast live from Windsor Castle.

TV and film actor James Nesbitt will perform a poem written specially for the occasion by Daljit Nagra, chair of the Royal Society of Literature, as projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations light up skies across the land. Singer and songwriter Paloma Faith will also be performing one of her hit songs to soundtrack the Lighting up the Nation sequence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment & events said: “The Lighting up the Nation sequence promises to be a truly spectacular part of the Coronation Concert. With stunning light shows illuminating some of our most iconic locations, alongside performances from James Nesbitt and Paloma Faith, this is going to be a very special moment for people all across the country to come together in celebration.”

The Coronation Concert will take place from grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, celebrating the coronation of King Charles in front of 20,000 members of the public. Stars such as Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Take That will perform.

Most Popular

Coronation concert: Lighting up the Nations landmarks

Blackpool seafront - A choreographed lighting display will envelope Blackpool’s most well-known seafront attractions. Members of the public will be invited to a viewing party in front of the Blackpool Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Town Hall - Sheffield Town Hall will showcase a spectacular light-up moment for a community gathering in the Peace Gardens to celebrate this very special occasion.

Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge and Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge - The famous bridges will be lit up creating beautiful reflections in the water in front of an audience gathered from Baltic Quay to Gateshead Quayside.

Belfast - A memorable light show will be created in Belfast for viewers at home.

Edinburgh Princess Street Gardens - In Edinburgh, a public event will take place in Princes Street Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cornwall Eden Project - A spectacular drone show will be brought to Cornwall at the Eden Project to light up the sky, while the Biomes turn multicoloured for viewers at home and an audience of specially invited guests from the local volunteer community, including those who organise Big Lunches for their communities.

The coronation concert will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle