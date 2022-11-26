Model and TV personality Katie Price has come under fire after her sixth pet is said to have been killed in a ‘horror accident’, prompting fresh calls from animal lovers to ban her from owning further pets. According to news reports , the former Big Brother housemate was reportedly ‘grieving the loss’ of her beloved dog, Sharon when she allegedly escaped and ran onto the road where she was hit by a car.

Sharon, a Pomerian, was pictured on Katie’s Instagram page last September as she lay next to the star. It is reported that Sharon was picked up off the A24 by the driver of the vehicle and taken to Arun Vets in Pulborough, West Sussex, where her death was confirmed. The report quoted a source close to Katie that it was “rotten luck” that Sharon was killed and that Katie is “in bits”. The reality star also owns Chihuahuas Captain, Buddy, Colin and Batwan, as well as guard dog Blade.

However, after her dogs Rolo, Queenie, and Sparkle died in recent years, as well as her pet chameleon and a horse, calls for her to stop owning pets emerged, prompting an online petition to ban her from purchasing any further animals. The petition, which was launched two years ago on Change.org , has so far received over 24,600 signatures at the time of writing.

Her track record with pets has been under intense scrutiny from the public ever since. Earlier this month, Katie reportedly lost her pet Chihuahua Captain while on holiday with her on-again off-again fiancé, Carl Woods, before reuniting with her pooch after eight hours.

Animal welfare organisations previously criticised the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate after getting guard dog Okra following an incident in which pet Rolo suffocated at home in November 2021. In February 2020, her Alsatian Sparkle was fatally run over, echoing the loss of her dog Queenie in 2018.

Katie later revealed her shock at being illegally advised to feed her late puppy Rolo cannabis oil before he "suffocated to death in an armchair." After consuming the non-psychoactive cannabis derivative, the family’s nanny sat on the chair where the French Bulldog was napping and the dog "suffocated." The puppy had been bought for her daughter, Princess, as a gift for her 13th birthday.

