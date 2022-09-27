The Liverpool family home of former Beatles frontman John Lennon has sold at auction for £279,500.

The house, located on Blomfield Road, belonged to John’s mother Julia.

The A large 3 bedroomed semi-detached property was sold by Omega Auctions and was used by John Lennon as a place to practise during the days of The Quarrymen, the band that became the Beatles.

From 1950 to 1958 John’s mother Julia and his sisters Julia and Jackie lived in the three-bedroom council house with his mum’s new partner John ‘Bobby’ Dykins.

Sir Paul McCartney was also a regular visitor to the house when he and Lennon were teenagers.

The Quarrymen practice sessions

In her book ‘Imagine This’ John’s sister Julia wrote about the practice sessions in the bathroom of the Blomfield Road property and about how members of the Quarrymen would be squeezed into the smallest of spaces.

She wrote: “I shall never forget the hilarious bathroom jam sessions she shared with the budding Beatles.

“The bathroom in our little house in Blomfield Road was probably one of the smallest in Britain. To see John, Paul, George, Pete Shotton, Ivan Vaughan, my mother and probably a couple of hangers-on scrambling around inside, trying to find a place to sit, was like a comedy act.

“They would be squeezed into the bath, perched on top of the loo seat, propped up against the handbasin, squatted on the floor, and standing with one leg up on the edge of the bath to support a guitar.”

Julia’s mother would also even get involved in rehearsals sometimes, as she added: “My mother sometimes lined in on washboard, or played percussion on an upturned Saucepan or a pair of saucepan lid cymbals.”

According to the BBC a spokesman for the auction house said it was purchased by a UK buyer who "bought it for their daughter who is a big Beatles fan".