Conservative MP Charles Walker gave a damning verdict on his own party following what was yet another day of chaos for the government. Mr Walker was speaking following the departure of home secretary Suella Braverman and just moments after a vote on fracking which divided the Conservatives.

Mr Walker, who is the MP for Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, has previously announced he will be stepping down from his position at the next general election. In his interview with the BBC , he describe the current situation within the party as “utterly appalling” and that those around the cabinet table have caused “extraordinary” damage to the party.

He said: "To be perfectly honest this affair is inexcusable, it’s a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary Party at every level.

"It reflects really badly on the Government of the day.

"This is an absolute disgrace. As a Tory MP of 17 years who has never been a minister who has got on with it loyally most of the time, I think it is a shambles and a disgrace.

"I think it is utterly appalling. I am livid. And you know, I really shouldn’t say this but I hope all the people that put Liz Truss into Number 10, I hope it was worth it, I hope it was worth it for the ministerial red box, I hope it was worth it to sit round the Cabinet table because the damage they have done to our party is extraordinary.”

Hitting out at ‘talentless people’

"I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough of talentless people putting their tick in the right box, not because it’s in the national interest but because it’s in their own personal interest to achieve ministerial positions. And I know I speak for hundreds of backbenchers who right now are worrying for their constituents all the time but are now worrying for their own personal circumstances because there is nothing as ex as an ex-MP."

Financial concerns from constituents

"A lot of my colleagues are wondering, as many of their constituents are wondering, how they are going to pay their mortgages if this comes to an end soon. I’m leaving Parliament at the next general election and I’m leaving voluntarily.