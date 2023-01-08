Lauren Goodger was thrown into the spotlight as one of the original cast members of The Only Way is Essex when it premiered in 2010. The star went on to appear in six seasons of the show before departing in 2012.

Since leaving the show Goodger has been on our screens via shows like Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother. However, the star has also faced great tragedy over the last year.

Goodger’s youngest daughter, Lorena died in July, just two days after she was born. A week prior to the loss of her baby, Goodger’s ex-boyfriend, Jake McLean died. McLean was killed in a car crash in Turkey which left his girlfriend and fellow Towie star Yazmin Oukhellou with serious injuries.

After a traumatic few months, Lauren is reportedly considering a return to reality TV. It’s been reported that Towie bosses are keen to bring her back on board.

A source told The Sun: ‘Towie are always in talks with former cast mates with a view to bringing them back and Lauren is top of their wish list.” They said that the star has spoken to producers about the idea saying: ‘She’s had chats with producers and while she hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet, the door is definitely wide open for her to come back.”

It was also reported that should Goodger return she would be ‘the big star of the show’ before referring to the return of fellow TOWIE star Amy Childs which proved to be a hit with viewers. The publication also reported the show is ‘keen to surprise longtime fans of the show with some nostalgic faces’. So, who knows which former stars of the show might pop up on the next series.