Thousands of Facebook users across the UK have reported issues with the social media platform, citing problems with the search function. Downdetector has received reports from users worldwide from as early as 4:30pm.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, said almost 1,000 people have reported problems. The issues seem to have started at around 4:34pm. Out of the reports, 66 per cent were related to the app, and 28 per cent of users have had issues with the website.

Downdetector took to Twitter to inform the public about the outage. It tweeted: “User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11.32 AM EDT.” Using the hashtag #FacebookDown, users have been detailing the problems they are experiencing.

One user wrote: “Anybody noticed that Facebook search isn’t working??”. Another added: “Are you also having issues with facebook search?”

