Iceland to launch discount for shoppers over 60 as cost of living soars

Iceland shoppers over the age of 60 will be able to make a 10% saving on their shopping (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Iceland has claimed a UK supermarket first by offering a discount to people over the age of 60.

With the cost of living crisis currently denting household budgets and inflation pushing up the price of food - including supermarket value ranges - the frozen foods retailer says it has introduced the measure in a bid to help its customers.

Other supermarkets, such as Tesco, Asda and Waitrose, have also sought to help their customers - albeit through their loyalty schemes or by committing to drop or freeze prices on key everyday items.

So, how can you qualify for Iceland’s new over 60s discount - and how much will it allow you to save on your shop?

Here’s everything you need to know.

How does Iceland age discount work?

Iceland’s age discount will be available to people aged 60 years or over in Iceland stores across the country, as well as in The Food Warehouse - a discount chain also owned by the supermarket that has more than 150 stores in the UK.

Every Tuesday, from 24 May, these shoppers will be able to claim a 10% discount on all products with no minimum spend.

This offer will only be available in store.

Iceland has also revealed it is set to roll out a £30 voucher scheme to people receiving the state pension.

The retailer rolled out the offer in a regional trial at Christmas, but now says it will extend it across the UK from this summer.

What do I need to do to get Iceland age discount?

To get 10% off your shopping, you will need to provide proof of your age when you reach the till.

You can use any of the following forms of identification to do this:

driving licence

senior bus pass

senior rail card

Freedom Pass

What has Iceland said about the offer?

Iceland said it had made the move to help its older customers cope with the cost of living crisis.

According to the latest inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Consumer Prices Index (CPI), food and drink had risen 6.7% in price overall year-on-year as of April 2022.

Iceland previously operated an ‘elderly hour’ during the Covid pandemic (image: Getty Images)

The supermarket also pointed to research by charity Age UK, which found in January 2022 that three-quarters of people aged 65 and over were concerned about the impact of the cost of living squeeze.

“We have a long history of supporting our over 60s customers, such as when we launched ‘Elderly Hour’ at the height of the pandemic,” said Richard Walker, Iceland’s managing director.

“The cost of living crisis has made support for these customers even more important, which is why I’m proud that we’re finding new ways to support them, including the launch of this discount. We hope it will help all those in this age category to cut costs where they can.”