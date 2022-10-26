Rejoice! Lovers of the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy will be pleased to know that Season 19 is now available to watch in the UK. The latest season will see a host of new members join the cast including Glee’s Harry Shum Jr. and Neighbours actress Adelaide Kane.

Grey’s Anatomy is an American medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes and narrated by Ellen Pompeo who plays Dr. Meredith Grey. The show centres around the drama, friendships and romantic interests of the staff who work at a fictional Seattle hospital.

The long-running drama aired for the first time in the US in 2002 and celebrated its 400th episode on May 26, 2022. On the 9 to 5ish with theSkimm podcast, writer Shonda Rhimes revealed that the show was heavily criticised by executives after it’s pilot episode saw Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) sleep with a new surgeon, she said: "I remember getting called into a room full of old men to tell me that the show was a problem.

“Because nobody was gonna watch a show about a woman who would sleep with a man the night before her first day of work, and they were dead serious." Twenty years later the show continues to pull in millions of viewers.

Most Popular

Pompeo - who is an executive producer of the show - will take a reduced role in the new season and will be joined by a record number of series regulars including Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr. Here’s how to watch the new season of Grey’s Anatomy and the full cast.

When is Grey’s Anatomy season 19 being released in the UK?

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy - which aired in the US on October 6 - premieres in the UK on Wednesday, October 26 2022 on Disney+ with episodes airing weekly from October 26. If you have a subscription to the streaming service, then you will be able to watch the new series now via the Disney+ website and app.

What is Grey’s Anatomy season 19 about?

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official synopsis by ABC for Episode 1 ‘Everything has Changed’ reads: “After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory.

“Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realises he has met one of the interns already.

Show’s lead Ellen Pompeo is taking a reduced role in the new series of Grey’s Anatomy

“With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full cast for Grey’s Anatomy season 19

The show’s lead Dr. Meredith Grey will take a back seat in this new season while the Grey Sloan Memorial hospital invites a host of new interns and staff. Here’s the full cast for Grey’s Anatomy season 19:

Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus "Link" Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

Alexis Floyd as Dr Simone Griffin

Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams

Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda

Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr Daniel "Blue" Kwan

Scott Speedman as Dr Nick Marsh

How to join Disney+

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 a month. Alternatively, save 16%* with the annual subscription at £79.90 a year and get 12 months for the price of 10. You can sign up now by visiting the Disney+ website . You can also purchase a Disney+ annual subscription for someone else as a gift.

Disney+ supports mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs. There are no commitments and you can cancel at any time, effective at the end of a current payment period.