King Charles III will be crowned as head of the commonwealth in just a matter of weeks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year. Preparations are well underway for the event, and while King Charles has asked for a less costly event, there are certain parts that will still have the royal price tag.

The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey and will see King Charles become the 40th reigning monarch crowned since 1066. The day will feature many formalities and traditions dating back more than 100 years.

One of the traditions will include the Coronation Regalia which references the sacred objects used during the coronation ceremony. These unique objects represent the powers and responsibilities of the monarch and were most recently used at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

One of the sacred objects includes the Imperial State crown which King Charles III will wear as he leaves Westminster Abbey following his official coronation.

Jewellery experts at UK retailer Steven Stone have taken a close look at the particularly impressive piece of the Coronation Regalia which was commissioned for the coronation of King George VI in 1937.

Maxwell Stone, diamond expert, said: “When King Charles III leaves his coronation, he’ll be wearing the Imperial State Crown – last worn by Queen Elizabeth II, the spectacular piece is adorned with stones that bear great historical significance.

“The gold, silver and platinum crown is decorated with 2,868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires and 11 emeralds. The second largest stone cut from the Cullinan Diamond adorns the front, with an amethyst stone sat above it, surmounted by a cross pattée encrusted with emerald and diamonds.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.