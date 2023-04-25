Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with partner Erin Darke
Daniel Radcliffe’s partner Erin Darke has given birth to their first child
Daniel Radcliffe’s partner Erin Darke, who he has been dating for over 10 years, has given birth to their first child. The Harry Potter star met his partner while working together on Kill Your Darlings in 2012.
Radcliffe, 33, was photographed pushing a pram in New York City on Monday (April 25). The pictures - obtained by The Daily Mail - show new mum, Erin, 38, wearing jeans and a face mask nestled under her chin.
Speaking to Newsweek last year, the former child actor detailed his approach to parenting in the future. He said: “I want my kids – if and when they exist – I would love them to be around film sets.
“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like: ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department, I’d love to be something in the crew.’
“I wouldn’t want fame for my kid. Film sets are wonderful places. A lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids, but it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”