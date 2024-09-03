Graham + Sibbald Open New Office in Melrose, Scottish Borders
Richard started his career in property as a Valuation Manager at GA Property Services before having the opportunity to work with Graham + Sibbald in their Edinburgh office as a Trainee Surveyor. He worked within the Graham + Sibbald Edinburgh office for 3 years before deciding to move back to his roots in the Scottish Borders. Richard has 25 years of property and surveying experience in the Scottish Borders and North England, making him the perfect person to head up the new Melrose office.
Richard will be closely supported by Greig Sigley, Chartered Surveyor as well as both Residential Partners in the Edinburgh office, Chris Hunter and Graeme Boyd. Opening this new office in Melrose allows G+S to better serve clients in the Scottish Borders. The office will also be branching out into the North of England which is a new area for Graham + Sibbald.
The office will be offering:
- Home Reports
- Mortgage Valuation Reports (Level 1)
- Homebuyer Surveys (Level 2)
- Building Surveys (Level 3)
- Energy Performance Certificates (EPC)
- Valuation for Other Purposes
Graham + Sibbald Melrose office located at: St Dunstan’s High Street, Melrose, TD6 9PS.
Graham + Sibbald is one of the UK’s leading multi-disciplinary property consultancy services. Starting in Dundee, Scotland in 1959, the firm has continued to expand with a total complement of 21 office from London to Inverness, over 250 staff, 30 partners and offering over 20 different service lines. We may have grown but our knowledge is still unrivalled, we’re nationwide but local wise.
