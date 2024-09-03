Graham + Sibbald Open New Office in Melrose, Scottish Borders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK Chartered Surveyors and Property Consultants, Graham + Sibbald have announced the opening of their new office in Melrose. Located in the heart of Melrose the office opens on Monday 2nd September 2024, headed up by, Richard Clowes who has lived in the area for over 40 years.

Richard started his career in property as a Valuation Manager at GA Property Services before having the opportunity to work with Graham + Sibbald in their Edinburgh office as a Trainee Surveyor. He worked within the Graham + Sibbald Edinburgh office for 3 years before deciding to move back to his roots in the Scottish Borders. Richard has 25 years of property and surveying experience in the Scottish Borders and North England, making him the perfect person to head up the new Melrose office.

Richard will be closely supported by Greig Sigley, Chartered Surveyor as well as both Residential Partners in the Edinburgh office, Chris Hunter and Graeme Boyd. Opening this new office in Melrose allows G+S to better serve clients in the Scottish Borders. The office will also be branching out into the North of England which is a new area for Graham + Sibbald.

The office will be offering:

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World

- Home Reports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mortgage Valuation Reports (Level 1)

Homebuyer Surveys (Level 2)

Building Surveys (Level 3)

Energy Performance Certificates (EPC)

Valuation for Other Purposes

Graham + Sibbald Melrose office located at: St Dunstan’s High Street, Melrose, TD6 9PS.

Graham + Sibbald is one of the UK’s leading multi-disciplinary property consultancy services. Starting in Dundee, Scotland in 1959, the firm has continued to expand with a total complement of 21 office from London to Inverness, over 250 staff, 30 partners and offering over 20 different service lines. We may have grown but our knowledge is still unrivalled, we’re nationwide but local wise.