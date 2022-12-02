Legendary singer Elton John has been announced as the Glastonbury Festival 2023 Sunday headliner. The man behind classics such as ‘Rocketman’ will perform at Worthy Farm in what will be his final UK performance.

Elton John is currently playing gigs on his final ever tour before retiring from the industry. He has become an iconic name in UK and world music with a career spanning over 50 years and will perform at the festival on its final day, Sunday June 25.

In a statement announcing the Glastonbury show, Elton John said: "There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional."

His Glastonbury performance was teased by the singer in an Instagram post on Thursday morning. The post read: "One final date to announce... the Rocket Man is incoming."

The festival announced the news on social media this morning. They said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.”

Emily Eavis, Glastobury’s organiser, said in a statement: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year. This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!