Former Manchester United and England footballer Gary Neville has taken to social media to weigh in on Liz Truss’ political return. Truss, who was notoriously prime minister for less than 50 days, made the speech in the USA on Wednesday afternoon (April 12).

Neville, who is now a regular pundit and commentator on Sky Sports, is a long-time critic of the Conservative Party and the current government. His remarks come as no surprise to many, and the joke aimed at himself, was well received by other Twitter users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the speech in Washington DC, Truss made several points about the state of play in the UK. One of the stand out lines was how she said a ‘new economic model’ is focussed around ‘woke culture’ as well as other factors.

It was this point about ‘wokeism’ which Neville reacted to. He also went on to mock his own managerial spell as Spanish club Valencia in 2016, one which was also short and ended in failure.

Most Popular

In response to a tweet from Sky News about the speech which read "Former prime minister Liz Truss to urge West to ‘get real’ about the China threat in a political comeback speech, Neville responded with his own quip. He said: “Gary Neville tells Pep Guardiola to get real about his tactics in coaching comeback speech.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad