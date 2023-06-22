A huge farmhouse on a Scottish estate where D-Day was planned has gone up for sale for offers over £330,000. Dankeith Farmhouse, in Symington, Kilmarnock, South Ayrshire, has an incredible history and has been owned by the same family for 54 years.

The 19th century building, which is C-listed, was originally two cottages, and was part of the Dankeith Estate along with Dankeith House. RAF secret ops were planned in Dankeith House including D-Day.

After the war it was sold to the Catholic Church, and priests played badminton in the farmhouse steading. It has four-bedrooms and a paddock for horses, as well as a vegetable plot and flowerbeds as well as nearly 5.5 acres.

Only the kitchen is double glazed, and the house is being sold with all curtains and blinds. The traditional courtyard includes a former dairy, stables, a workshop, and ‘party shed’.

A spokesman for Galbraith said: “Dankeith Farmhouse is an impressive early 19th century C listed courtyard property with a grazing paddock and around 5.34 acres of land.

“This classical courtyard-plan steading incorporates a farmhouse to the north side with a distinctive tall, gabled entrance clock tower.

“The traditional courtyard further includes the former dairy, stabling, workshop, ‘party shed’ and numerous separate storage areas.

“In WW2, Dankeith House, which neighbours Dankeith Farmhouse, was used by the RAF and secret planning meetings for D-Day and other allied operations took place there.