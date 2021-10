UK’s travel rules change: what you need to know as amber list is scrapped

Sexual acts you didn’t realise were illegal in Scotland - and your rights around consent explained

News you can trust since 1855

Sexual acts you didn’t realise were illegal in Scotland - and your rights around consent explained

Pancreatic cancer symptoms and causes as Willie Garson dies at 57

Army tanker drivers to deliver supplies to petrol stations hit by shortage

How dry ice could be used to tackle train delays this autumn

Top 20 elements to the perfect walk

Students can choose A-Level and GCSE exam topics next year - Ofqual and education minister confirm

Rare £2 coins sell on eBay for £3,500 - with similar coins worth thousands

John Barrowman dropped as judge on Dancing on Ice after flashing claims

Number of ‘red list’ countries for international travel set to be slashed this week

UK’s travel rules change: what you need to know as amber list is scrapped