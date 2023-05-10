Finland have taken a unique approach to promoting their Eurovision 2023 ahead of the final on Saturday (May 13). Working alongside metaverse company ZOAN, the Finnish Eurovision entry will be brought to life on popular battle royale game Fortnite .

The experience will offer players the opportunity to visit a virtual Helsinki, the capital of Finland, in a first for the game. The virtual city will play host to the Finnish Eurovision entry for 2023 Käärijä , who has made it to the final following Tuesday night’s (May 9) semi-final .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finland is the first country to launch a photorealistic twin of its capital city into Fortnite, alongside a special campaign for players to experience. Users will be able to explore Helsinki Senate Square as well as showing off their best dance moves in a designated dance area.

The online experience will give gamers a host of promotional content for Käärijä with plenty of music surrounding the iconic Cha Cha Cha song. Ida Karimaa, the A&R at Monsp and Warner Music Finland said: “Käärijä is all about breaking boundaries, stirring the pot and creating new ways to connect with fans, so this kind of innovative promo campaign with the gaming world felt immediately like a natural and great opportunity”

Most Popular

Laura Olin, the COO at Zoan said: “We at ZOAN are always eager to test and apply the latest technology. Unreal Editor for Fortnite was published just a couple of weeks ago, and with over 650 Unreal Engine projects under our belt, it was easy to start working with it.

“This Käärijä experience is such a fun idea that we needed to make it happen! Publishing branded content for the Fortnite community is a game-changer for so many industries – and let’s hope it helps Finland to win at ESC,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to play the Finland Eurovision experience on Fortnite

To access the virtual Finland and Käärijä’s performance as part of the Eurovision celebrations on Fortnite enter the Island Code 1530-0619-6061 on the Discovery screen.

Finland have released a new world on Fortnite to promote their entry to this year’s Eurovison