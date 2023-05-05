The F1 23 release date has been revealed alongside a new trailer for the highly anticipated racing game. EA Sports has revealed a first look at the game which will include new features ahead of this weekend’s Miami GP.

Formula 1 and Electronic Arts have shared that the new F1 23 game will include the brand-new Las Vegas Grand Prix, as well as seeing the returns of the Qatar Grand Prix and other beloved tracks. The racing game will release across Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will appear on the cover alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris. Two-time world champion and current title holder Max Verstappen will also appear on the cover for the Digital Champions Edition that will give players three days of early access alongside additional benefits.

When is F1 23 being released

The release date for F1 23 has been confirmed for Friday, June 16, with Champions Edition players getting access to the game on Tuesday, June 13. The game is expected to feature the full 2023 Formula 1 driving line-up including new additions Nick De Vries and Oscar Piastri.

New features in the game will include a refined handling model with new physics, making the game feel more realistic than ever. The game will also see the return of Aiden Jackson in story mode ‘Braking Point’ as he returns to the Konnersport Racing Team and is joined by Devon Butler and a host of new characters.

The latest addition to the F1 game series can be pre-ordered from the EA website for £69.99. The Champions Edition of the game is being sold for £89.99.

Brandon Snow, Managing Director of Commercial at Formula 1 said: “We are delighted to continue working with EA Sports on creating the latest F1 game for the 2023 season. F1 23 is another way in which we are able to give gamers and fans an additional way to enjoy and engage with the sport and a first-hand experience of being behind the wheel.

"The exciting addition of the Las Vegas circuit on this year’s game will provide fans with their first taste of what’s to come ahead of the inaugural Grand Prix later this year.”

F1 23 officially has a release date after EA shared a new trailer

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters said: “The return of Braking Point allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story, with a host of new and returning characters and surprising twists.