Eurovision contestant Mae Muller 2023 UK tour: Leeds Beckett Student’s Union show - how to get tickets

Tickets to Eurovision’s I Wrote A Song singer Mae Muller’s Leeds show - here’s how you can be there

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

Eurovision fans from Leeds and beyond are in luck as UK 2023 entrant Mae Muller has announced her 2023 tour. After representing the UK in next month’s  song contest, the singer will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland.

If you missed out on Eurovision tickets and are a fan of the singer, you’re in luck as she will be performing across England, including a Leeds date. The I Wrote A Song singer will also take her tour to Scotland and Ireland.

You’ll be able to see Mae represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 on BBC One. She will then be heading to  cities including  London, Manchester and Birmingham as well as here in Leeds.

The rising popstar has grown in popularity since she released the Eurovision entry, being the first UK Eurovision entry to debut inside the Top 40 in its first week since 2011. If you want to get your hands on tickets, here’s a rundown of the information you need to know.

    Mae Muller in Leeds

    Mae will bring her tour to Leeds on November 25. She will perform at the Leeds Beckett Student’s Union.

    Mae Muller UK tour dates

    • Monday, November 20 - Glasgow SWG3 (TV Studio)
    • Tuesday, November 21 - Manchester O2 Ritz
    • Thursday, November 23 - London Roundhouse
    • Friday, November 24 - Birmingham O2 Institute
    • Saturday, November 25 - Leeds Beckett Student’s Union
    • Monday, November 27 - Dublin Academy*

    Mae Muller tickets

    Mae Muller will not only draw in her own fans but also Eurovision fanatics across the country too. You’ll be able to get tickets via Ticketmaster from Friday (May 5) at 10am.

