The Eurovision Song Contest has announced the hosts for this year’s event including Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian Singer Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon. The trio will present the two semi-finals on May, 9 and 11.

Graham Norton, who has become synonymous for his sassy commentation of the contest, will also join the trio for the grand final. This year Norton will share commentating duties with actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc who will join him for the final. Giedroyc has previously been involved with the Eurovision Song Contest’s semi-final coverage.

As usual, Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will be commentating during both semi-final events of the competition, however, this year will mark the first time the semi’s will air on BBC One.

Emmy-award winning actress Hannah Waddingham spoke about the exciting role saying it was "a great privilege" to be involved. She said: "It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals. But this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity."

Britain’s Got Talent judge and singer Alesha Dixon said: "There is just something about the buzz and anticipation of a live show that can’t be rivalled. Eurovision delivers that excitement, creativity and talent, but on a vast, global scale".

Julia Sanina, frontwoman of Ukrainian alternative band The HARDKISS said: "I’m so excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud. I can’t wait to get to Liverpool and meet the fans and the rest of the Eurovision family."

Graham Norton, who has been a long standing Eurovision commentator and will join the three female hosts for the big final of this year’s contest, spoke about the show saying it was “the greatest show on earth”.

Norton said: "Every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour. This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud."

Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon and Hannah Waddingham are among the hosts

When is the Eurovision Song Contest final?

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will air on BBC live on Saturday, May 13. More than 160 million people are expected to tune into the competition around the world.